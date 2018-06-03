captain marvel regia di Ryan Fleck, Anna Boden USA 2019
Skin
Trama del film Captain marvel
Ambientato nel 1995, Captain Marvel segue le vicende di Carol Danvers, un'ex-pilota di caccia della U.S. Air Force, nel suo percorso per diventare una delle eroine più potenti della galassia. Danvers si unirà a Starforce, un gruppo militare d'élite dei Kree, per poi tornare a casa con nuove domande sul suo passato e sulla sua vera identità, mentre la Terra si troverà al centro di un conflitto intergalattico tra due mondi alieni.
Sei un blogger? Copia la scheda del film
Sei un blogger e vuoi inserire un riferimento a questo film nel tuo blog? Ti basta fare un copia/incolla del codice che trovi nel campo
Codice
per inserire il box che vedi qui sotto ;-)
CAPTAIN MARVEL
regia di
Ryan Fleck
,
Anna Boden
con
Brie Larson
,
Gemma Chan
,
Samuel L. Jackson
,
Lee Pace
,
Mckenna Grace
,
Ben Mendelsohn
,
Annette Bening
,
Djimon Hounsou
,
Jude Law
,
Clark Gregg
,
Mel Powell
,
DJ Jenkins
,
Gil De St. Jeor
,
Robert Lee Anderson
,
Jay Arthur
,
Adam Hart
,
Anthony Molinari
,
Connor Ryan
,
London Fuller
,
Emily Ozrey
,
Matthew Maher
,
Marilyn Brett
,
Abigaille Ozrey
,
Pete Ploszek
,
Ana Ayora
,
James Morrison
,
Lashana Lynch
,
Kenneth Mitchell
,
Bethany Levy
,
Chuku Modu
,
Robert Kazinsky
,
Rune Temte
,
Kevin M. Kelly
Codice:
Nessuno ha ancora votato e commentato CAPTAIN MARVEL
Ordine elenco:
Data Media voti Commenti Alfabetico
Giovedì 07 Marzo 2019
Mercoledì 06 Marzo 2019
Lunedì 04 Marzo 2019
Giovedì 28 Febbraio 2019
Lunedì 25 Febbraio 2019
Giovedì 21 Febbraio 2019
Mercoledì 20 Febbraio 2019
Lunedì 18 Febbraio 2019
Giovedì 14 Febbraio 2019
Giovedì 07 Febbraio 2019
Lunedì 04 Febbraio 2019
Venerdì 01 Febbraio 2019
Giovedì 31 Gennaio 2019
Domenica 27 Gennaio 2019
Sabato 26 Gennaio 2019
Venerdì 25 Gennaio 2019
Giovedì 24 Gennaio 2019
Lunedì 21 Gennaio 2019
Giovedì 17 Gennaio 2019
Giovedì 10 Gennaio 2019
Venerdì 04 Gennaio 2019
Giovedì 03 Gennaio 2019
Martedì 01 Gennaio 2019
Lunedì 31 Dicembre 2018
Giovedì 27 Dicembre 2018
Martedì 25 Dicembre 2018
Venerdì 21 Dicembre 2018
Giovedì 20 Dicembre 2018
Mercoledì 19 Dicembre 2018
Domenica 16 Dicembre 2018
Giovedì 13 Dicembre 2018
Martedì 11 Dicembre 2018
Lunedì 10 Dicembre 2018
Giovedì 06 Dicembre 2018
Lunedì 03 Dicembre 2018
Giovedì 29 Novembre 2018
985414
commenti su
40914 film
Ultimo film commentato
Ultimo post blog
Speciali
Ultime recensioni inserite
in sala
LA NOTTE DEI 12 ANNI
Regia: Álvaro Brechner
Interpreti: Antonio de la Torre, Chino Darín, Alfonso Tort
Genere: drammatico
Recensione a cura di The Gaunt
THE NIGHTINGALE
Regia: Jennifer Kent
Interpreti: Aisling Franciosi, Sam Claflin, Baykali Ganambarr, Damon Herriman, Harry Greenwood, Ewen Leslie, Michael Sheasby, Charlie Shotwell
Genere: drammatico
Recensione a cura di The Gaunt
archivio
WORMWOOD - STAGIONE 1
Regia: Errol Morris
Interpreti: Peter Sarsgaard, Molly Parker, Christian Camargo, Scott Shepherd, Tim Blake Nelson, Bob Balaban
Genere: drammatico
Recensione a cura di The Gaunt
COLD FISH
Regia: Sion Sono
Interpreti: Mitsuru Fukikoshi, Denden, Asuka Kurosawa
Genere: grottesco
Recensione a cura di ilSimo81
Ultima biografia inserita
Casualmente dall'archivio
Novità e Recensioni
Iscriviti alla newsletter di Filmscoop.it per essere sempre aggiornarto su nuove uscite, novità, classifiche direttamente nella tua email!