captain marvel regia di Ryan Fleck, Anna Boden USA 2019
al cinemain tvanteprimearchivioserie tvblogtrailerclassifichespecialiregistiattorirecensioniforumfeedmy
Skin Filmscoop in bianco Filmscoop nostalgia
HAL9000 novità NEWS 
Ricerca veloce:       ricerca avanzatabeta

captain marvel (2019Film Novità

Commenti e Risposte sul film Invita un amico a vedere il film Discutine sul forum Errori in questa scheda? Segnalaceli!

Seleziona un'opzione

locandina del film CAPTAIN MARVEL

Titolo Originale: CAPTAIN MARVEL

RegiaRyan Fleck, Anna Boden

InterpretiBrie Larson, Gemma Chan, Samuel L. Jackson, Lee Pace, Mckenna Grace, Ben Mendelsohn, Annette Bening, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Clark Gregg, Mel Powell, DJ Jenkins, Gil De St. Jeor, Robert Lee Anderson, Jay Arthur, Adam Hart, Anthony Molinari, Connor Ryan, London Fuller, Emily Ozrey, Matthew Maher, Marilyn Brett, Abigaille Ozrey, Pete Ploszek, Ana Ayora, James Morrison, Lashana Lynch, Kenneth Mitchell, Bethany Levy, Chuku Modu, Robert Kazinsky, Rune Temte, Kevin M. Kelly

Durata: h 2.08
NazionalitàUSA 2019
Generefantascienza
Al cinema nel Marzo 2019

•  Altri film di Ryan Fleck
•  Altri film di Anna Boden

Trama del film Captain marvel

Ambientato nel 1995, Captain Marvel segue le vicende di Carol Danvers, un'ex-pilota di caccia della U.S. Air Force, nel suo percorso per diventare una delle eroine più potenti della galassia. Danvers si unirà a Starforce, un gruppo militare d'élite dei Kree, per poi tornare a casa con nuove domande sul suo passato e sulla sua vera identità, mentre la Terra si troverà al centro di un conflitto intergalattico tra due mondi alieni.

Sei un blogger? Copia la scheda del film Sei un blogger? Copia la scheda del film

vota e commenta il film       invita un amico
Cerca il commento di: Azzera ricerca

Nessuno ha ancora votato e commentato
CAPTAIN MARVEL

Commenti: Tutti |Commenti positivi Commenti negativi | Con risposte | Con nuove risposte dall'ultima visita | Con risposte di oggi

In programmazione

Ordine elenco: Data   Media voti   Commenti   Alfabetico

10 giorni senza mamma7 uomini a molloalita - angelo della battagliaalpha - un'amicizia forte come la vitaamici come prima (2018)ancora auguri per la tua morteanimasaquaman
 NEW
asterix e il segreto della pozione magicaattenti al gorillabeautiful boy (2018)ben is backbenvenuti a marwenbird box
 HOT
bohemian rhapsody
 NEW
border: creature di confinebts world tour: love yourself in seoulbumblebeecalcutta - tutti in piedicapri-revolution
 NEW
captain marvelcarta
 NEW
c'e' tempoc'era una volta il principe azzurrochi scriverà la nostra storia?city of lies
 NEW
cocaine - la vera storia di white boy rickcold war (2018)colette (2018)compromessi sposiconversazioni atomichecopia originalecoppermancreed iicroce e delizia (2019)crucifixion - il male e' stato invocatodinosaurs (2018)domani e' un altro giorno (2019)don't fuck in the woods 2dove bisogna staredragon ball super: brolydragon trainer: il mondo nascostoescape room (2019)ex-otago - siamo come genovaghostland - la casa delle bamboleglassgreen bookhepta. sette stadi d'amoreholmes and watsoni bambini di rue saint-maur 209i nomi del signor sulcic
 NEW
i villeggianti
 NEW
il carillonil castello di vetroil corriere - the muleil destino degli uominiil gioco delle coppieil grinch (2018)il mio capolavoroil primo reil professore cambia scuolail ritorno di mary poppinsil testimone invisibile
 NEW
kusama: infinityla befana vien di nottela casa di jackla donna elettricala douleurla favorita
 NEW
la fuga - girl in flight
 R
la notte dei 12 annila paranza dei bambinila prima pietrala vita in un attimol'agenzia dei bugiardilake placid: legacylandl'esorcismo di hannah graceliberol'ingrediente segretolo sguardo di orson welleslontano da quil'uomo che rubo' banksyl'uomo dal cuore di ferrom.i.a. - la cattiva ragazza della musicamacchine mortalimaria regina di scoziamathera - l'ascolto dei sassimia e il leone biancomodalita' aereomoschettieri del re: la penultima missionenelle tue mani (2018)nightmare cinemanon ci resta che il criminenon ci resta che vincere
 NEW
non sposate le mie figlie 2ognuno ha diritto ad amare - touch me notovunque proteggimiparlami di tepeppermintpiercingquello che veramente importaralph spacca internetremirex - un cucciolo a palazzoricomincio da me (2019)ride (2018)roma (2018)santiago, italiase la strada potesse parlarese son rosespider-man: un nuovo universosulle sue spalle
 HOT
suspiria (2018)the barge peoplethe final wishthe front runner - il vizio del poterethe lego movie 2: una nuova avventurathe old man & the gunthe vanishing - il mistero del farothe young cannibalstintoretto. un ribelle a veneziatramonto (2018)tre voltiun giorno all'improvvisoun piccolo favoreun uomo tranquillo (2019)un valzer fra gli scaffaliun'avventuravan gogh - sulla soglia dell'eternita'velvet buzzsawvice - l'uomo nell'ombravoglio mangiare il tuo pancreaswestwood. punk, icona, attivista

985414 commenti su 40914 film
Feed RSS film in programmazione

Ultimo film commentato

3-HEADED SHARK ATTACK
DankoCardi - voto: 3½

Locandina del film 3-HEADED SHARK ATTACKRagazzi non gettate in mare la spazzatura altrimenti arriva lo squalo a 3 teste e vi si mangia mentre siete su un'isola tropicale a spassarvela con gnocche in bikini! Ecco, questa sarebbe la morale pseudo-ambientalista (molto pseudo) che viene introdotta nel film. Poi la Asylum parte con le sue mega...

Ultimo post blog

OSCAR 2018
3/6/2018 10:08:03 AM - Kater

Si è celebrata il 4 marzo 2018 la 90° edizione della Cerimonia degli Oscar, al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles. Ecco l'elenco completo degli Oscar 2018, con i relativi vincitori (in grassetto). MIGLIOR FILM La forma dell'acqua - The shape of water - Guillermo del Toro e J. Miles Dale Chiamami col t...

Speciali

Speciale SHOKUZAISpeciale SHOKUZAI
A cura di The Gaunt

Ultime recensioni inserite

in sala


LA NOTTE DEI 12 ANNI
Locandina del film LA NOTTE DEI 12 ANNI Regia: Álvaro Brechner
Interpreti: Antonio de la Torre, Chino Darín, Alfonso Tort
Genere: drammatico

Recensione a cura di The Gaunt
THE NIGHTINGALE
Locandina del film THE NIGHTINGALE Regia: Jennifer Kent
Interpreti: Aisling Franciosi, Sam Claflin, Baykali Ganambarr, Damon Herriman, Harry Greenwood, Ewen Leslie, Michael Sheasby, Charlie Shotwell
Genere: drammatico

Recensione a cura di The Gaunt

archivio


WORMWOOD - STAGIONE 1
Locandina del film WORMWOOD - STAGIONE 1 Regia: Errol Morris
Interpreti: Peter Sarsgaard, Molly Parker, Christian Camargo, Scott Shepherd, Tim Blake Nelson, Bob Balaban
Genere: drammatico

Recensione a cura di The Gaunt
COLD FISH
Locandina del film COLD FISH Regia: Sion Sono
Interpreti: Mitsuru Fukikoshi, Denden, Asuka Kurosawa
Genere: grottesco

Recensione a cura di ilSimo81

Ultima biografia inserita

GAEL GARCIA BERNALGAEL GARCIA BERNAL
Nato a: Guadalajara - Jalisco - Messico
il: 30/11/1978

Biografia a cura di luisa75

Casualmente dall'archivio

LOST - STAGIONE 1
regia di Jack Bender, J.J. Abrams, Stephen Williams, Paul A. Edwards, Tucker Gates, Eric Laneuville, altri
Voto Visitatori: 8,9  8,9

Novità e Recensioni

Iscriviti alla newsletter di Filmscoop.it per essere sempre aggiornarto su nuove uscite, novità, classifiche direttamente nella tua email!

Novità e recensioni
 

Site powered by www.webngo.net