Trama del film Captain marvel

Ambientato nel 1995, Captain Marvel segue le vicende di Carol Danvers, un'ex-pilota di caccia della U.S. Air Force, nel suo percorso per diventare una delle eroine più potenti della galassia. Danvers si unirà a Starforce, un gruppo militare d'élite dei Kree, per poi tornare a casa con nuove domande sul suo passato e sulla sua vera identità, mentre la Terra si troverà al centro di un conflitto intergalattico tra due mondi alieni.

